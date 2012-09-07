FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell to new all-time lows on Friday as hopes persisted
that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates further
in the coming months after it downgraded its economic outlook
for the euro zone.
The ECB kept its main refinancing interest rate at a record
low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, but said the euro zone economy
would probably contract more than it had previously expected
this year.
"We expect the euro area economy to recover only very
gradually," ECB President Mario Draghi said after the ECB's
policy meeting on Thursday.
Euribor rates have fallen significantly since the late last
year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap
long-term loans. The fall continued on Friday.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.265
percent from 0.266 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.515
percent from 0.518 percent, and shorter-term one-week rates
remained at 0.088 percent. Eonia overnight rates
inched up to 0.108 percent from 0.107 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.698 percent from 0.719
percent, while overnight rates remained at 0.305 percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A total of 342 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
rose to 535 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Ron Askew)