FRANKFURT, Dec 7 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates fell on Friday, a day after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said the bank discussed cutting interest
rates at its December meeting but in the end decided to leave
them unchanged at 0.75 percent.
Draghi said on Thursday there had been "a wide discussion"
on rate cuts during the Governing Council meeting, which fuelled
expectation that the ECB was ready to lower rates further in the
coming months.
The central bank also announced a six-month extension to its
full-allotment policy in all liquidity operations.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since
November last year when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking
system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
But the impact of the excess liquidity has now been largely
priced in. Uncertainty about whether the ECB will cut official
interest rates further, helped market rates find support over
recent weeks.
On Friday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.187 percent from 0.190 percent.
The six-month rate eased to 0.330 percent from 0.339 percent
while the one-week rate bucked the trend and
ticked up to 0.077 percent from 0.076 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate rose to 0.072 percent from 0.069 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
also fell, with three-month rates
falling to 0.57231 percent from 0.57462 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.34692 percent from 0.34846 percent in the
previous session.
The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in
euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for
the money market.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
still extremely high at 614 billion euros, according to Reuters
calculations.
With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight.
Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some
have since said such a move could be problematic.
Asked about the idea on Thursday, Draghi said: "There is
nothing new to report ... we are operationally ready, but the
discussions in this respect did not go into any depth."
"We briefly touched upon the complexities that such measure
would involve and on possible unintended consequences. But we
did not elaborate on this any further," he added.
