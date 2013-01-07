FRANKFURT, Jan 7 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates inched higher on Monday, having barely changed in previous sessions and with diminishing likelihood that the European Central Bank will cut official rates this week. Joerg Asmussen, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said late last month he would be "very reluctant" about the ECB cutting its deposit rate - now at zero - any further, adding that "our (monetary) policy is very accommodative". Another board member, Yves Mersch, said he did not see the logic of a debate about the ECB cutting its main rate from a record low of 0.75 percent. A third, Peter Praet, said earlier last month there was little room to cut. The ECB kept rates on hold last month despite new forecasts suggesting the euro area economy will contract in 2013. Comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, saying there had been a "wide discussion" about rates, had fuelled expectation shortly after December's policy meeting that the bank could cut rates further. On Monday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.192 percent from 0.191 percent. The six-month rate edged up to 0.325 percent from 0.324 percent while the one-week rate remained unchanged at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.068 percent from 0.066 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.52333 percent from 0.52091 percent and one-week rates lower at 0.36500 percent from 0.36727 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)