FRANKFURT, Aug 7 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate eased slightly on Wednesday, hitting resistance
after European Central Bank policymaker Peter Praet stressed the
ECB's "easing bias" and said it could cut rates further.
Praet said on Tuesday ECB interest rates have not hit their
lower bound and fresh cuts are an option. Last week the ECB held
its main rate at a record low of 0.50 percent and reaffirmed
that it will keep rates at record lows for an extended period.
Wednesday's fall in the three-month Euribor rate
, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured
bank-to-bank lending, to 0.227 percent from 0.228 percent bucked
an uptrend that took hold in early July when ECB policymakers
began qualifying their adoption of 'forward guidance' on rates.
The six-month Euribor rate also eased, to 0.341
percent from 0.342 percent. The one-week rate fell
to 0.102 percent from 0.103 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
eased to 0.078 percent from 0.083 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.49333 percent from 0.49167 percent and one-week
rates falling to 0.30500 percent from 0.30833 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 261 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate, but
starting to exert some upward pressure.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin as long as excess
liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in
the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money
market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit
rate".
The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)