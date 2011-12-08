FRANKFURT, Dec 8 Key bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Thursday as the money market geared up for the European Central Bank's interest rate decision later in the day and a crucial euro zone crisis meeting thereafter. Interbank lending markets -- usually the starting point for lending in the wider economy -- have become increasingly paralysed over the last month as the euro zone debt crisis has made banks more and more reluctant to lend to each other. Most economists expect the ECB to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points back to a record low of 1.0 percent. The ECB is due to announce its interest rate decision at 1245 GMT. The following press conference will be scrutinised by market players for comments on how far the ECB is prepared to go to ease pressure on banks and debt-strained euro zone governments. EU leaders are set to meet for what is seen to become a make-or-break summit later in the day in Brussels. Uncertainty about the outcome saw three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, ease slightly to 1.470 percent from 1.472 percent. Six-month rates inched lower to 1.701 percent from to 1.703 percent, while 12-month rates fell to 2.034 percent from 2.039 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, a hefty 266 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- ticked down to 0.887 percent from 0.895 percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.747 percent from 0.755 percent. There is a growing pack of banks now locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB. Banks trimmed their intake of ECB funding this week by just over 10 billion euros to 252 billion euros. However, demand for the bank's first offering of new lower-cost dollar funding was far above expectations, with banks taking over $50 billion versus the $10 billion traders polled by Reuters had forecast. Overnight deposits also remained extremely elevated at 325 billion euros on Thursday. Emergency overnight borrowing jumped back above 9 billion euros. ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the central bank was aware of the difficulties facing banks and that it would ensure price stability against threats in either direction, also warning the economic outlook had worsened. It has already reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools in recent months in a bid to calm the escalating tensions and is currently mulling the possibility of extending liquidity loans to up to three years, people familiar with the matter say. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For graphic of EONIA trading volumes click: here For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: r.reuters.com/wer86p For graphic of ECB government bond buying: link.reuters.com/pax23s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)