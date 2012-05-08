FRANKFURT, May 8 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to new 23-month lows on Tuesday, with the
European Central Bank's trillion euros of long-term loans
continuing to exert downward pressure on market rates.
The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1.0
percent at its monthly meeting last Thursday, has poured more
than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year funds into the
banking system since the end of December, driving interbank
rates to half of what they were last August.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the bank's
policymakers agreed it would be premature to pursue an exit from
the extraordinary measures they have taken to stem the euro zone
crisis. These include the three-year funding operations.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
further on Tuesday, hitting 0.692 percent from 0.693 percent -
the lowest since May 2010.
Six-month rates fell further below 1 percent
to 0.980 percent from 0.982 percent and 12-month rates
dropped to 1.281 percent from 1.284 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates continued to bump around
all-time lows. The rate remained at 0.317 percent.
Overnight rates edged up to 0.348 percent from 0.343
percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed. Three-month rates fell to
0.902 percent from 0.907 percent while overnight rates
remained unchanged at 0.317 percent.
Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains above
the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.
With the ECB expected to keep limit-free liquidity available
and interest rates at their record low for the foreseeable
future, further falls in Euribor rates are expected.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where
banks parked 782 billion euros on Monday. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)