FRANKFURT, Oct 8 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate hit fresh record lows on Monday, pushed down by
large amounts of excess liquidity sloshing around in the money
markets.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.214
percent from 0.215 percent.
Shorter term one-week rates remained at 0.081
percent while overnight Eonia rates dipped to 0.093
percent from 0.095 percent.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have been in virtual freefall
since November last year when news broke that the ECB was going
to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the drop to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
also inched down, with three-month
rates falling to 0.60923 percent from 0.61750 percent.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system
remains extremely high at 711 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations.
With it set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money
market experts are instead focused on whether the ECB could copy
Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash
overnight with it.
However, after initial interest in the idea, some
policymakers have expressed reservations about it.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
