FRANKFURT, March 8 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank
kept policy rates on hold and its President Mario Draghi damped
expectations of a rate cut in the coming months.
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate on hold at a
record-low level of 0.75 percent on Thursday and Draghi toned
down fears of Italy's fractured election causing widespread
economic uncertainty and delaying recovery.
Draghi also poured cold water on the possibility that the
ECB could take the interest rate on its deposit facility into
negative territory, saying that such a move could have "serious"
unintended consequences.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.201
percent from 0.200 percent.
The six-month rate inched up to 0.324 percent from 0.321
percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.079
percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.063 percent
from 0.070 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.49500 percent from 0.49800 percent and one-week
rates decreasing to 0.30100 percent from 0.30500 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system dipped to 382 billion, the lowest level since the ECB
started its 3-year liquidity operations, but still high enough
to keep market rates below the ECB's main refinancing rate,
currently at 0.75 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
