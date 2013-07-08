FRANKFURT, July 8 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate steadied on Monday after European Central Bank
policymakers said at the weekend the bank's 'forward guidance'
move was a change in communication but meant no change from its
strategy.
The comments from policymakers Christian Noyer and Benoit
Coeure came after the ECB declared last week it would keep
interest rates at record lows for an extended period and may yet
cut further.
President Mario Draghi said after the ECB left its main rate
at 0.5 percent last Thursday that the decision to issue 'forward
guidance' was driven by market volatility, which took hold after
the Fed last month set out a plan to begin slowing its stimulus.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
on Monday at 0.217 percent.
The six-month rate dipped to 0.328 percent
from 0.330 percent while the one-week rate edged
up to 0.095 percent from 0.093 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
was unchanged at 0.087 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were firmer, with three-month rates
rising to 0.46286 percent from 0.46000 percent and one-week
increasing to 0.29429 percent from 0.29375 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector is at 270 billion euros, still high enough to keep market
rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)