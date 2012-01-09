FRANKFURT, Jan 9 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates dropped to new 9-month lows on
Monday, pulled down by the ECB's recent record injection of
almost half a trillion euros of ultra-long and cheap liquidity.
Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros late last month
in the first of two opportunities to access the 3-year loans -
operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them
responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending.
The money has unsurprisingly ballooned the amount of excess
cash in the financial system and with the traditionally tense
end-of-year period now fading in the rearview mirror, the
funding overhang is starting to exert a freer influence on
lending rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.276 percent, the lowest since early April and down from
Friday's 1.288 percent.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
eased to 1.553 percent from 1.560 percent, while
12-month rates fell to 1.882 from 1.890 percent.
One-week rates -- most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, which sits at 413 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.546 percent from
0.564 percent. Overnight rates fixed at 0.357 percent
down from 0.369 percent.
The ECB is using increasingly potent weapons in a bid to
prevent the current crisis spiralling further out of control.
Despite being awash with liquidity, the euro zone's
sovereign debt worries mean banks still lack the trust to lend
to each other, an issue that is seeing them park much of their
spare cash back at the ECB for safe keeping rather than lending
it in the market.
Latest figures show banks deposited an all-time record 463
billion euros at the ECB over the weekend.
Whilst clear evidence of the dysfunctionality impeding the
euro money market, the rise is unsurprising given the recent
huge injection of ECB cash, however.
Proportionally there has been no change in the amount banks
are hoarding. Around 65 percent of the near-700 billion euros
the ECB is currently lending to banks is being redeposited back
there, a proportion that has become the norm over the last
couple of months.
Having gorged themselves on 3-year funding, banks are now
rebalancing their finances by trimming their intake of
shorter-term ECB loans. Last week banks cut the use of 1-week
funding by 15 billion euros and halved the amount of dollar
funding they took from the ECB, to $25 billion from $50 billion.
