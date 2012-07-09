FRANKFURT, July 9 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit new all-time lows on Monday, as the money market continued to digest last week's move by the ECB to cut euro zone interest rates to a historic low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero. The ECB's overnight deposit rate acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the ECB. The central bank hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks will now get nothing if they park their spare cash there, will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. Although some money market experts fear the cut could backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move has had an immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, saw its biggest fall on record on Friday and hit a new all time low again on Monday fixing at 0.531 percent, down from 0.549 percent. Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.817 percent from 0.831 percent and shorter-term one week rates fell to 0.174 percent from 0.208 percent. Overnight rates which do not yet factor in the benefit of the ECB's cut - it comes into force on Wednesday - inched down to 0.329 percent from 0.332 percent. Euribor rate, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates , are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates saw falls on Monday, dropping to 0.990 percent from 0.991 percent while the overnight rates climbed to 0.350 percent. There is a marked difference between Euribor and Libor rates at present. One reason is that Euribor figures include prices from more of Europe's struggling banks than Libor. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)