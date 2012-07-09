FRANKFURT, July 9 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending
rates hit new all-time lows on Monday, as the money market
continued to digest last week's move by the ECB to cut euro zone
interest rates to a historic low of 0.75 percent and its deposit
rate to zero.
The ECB's overnight deposit rate acts as a floor for money
market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able
to earn a better rate of interest than at the ECB.
The central bank hopes its unprecedented move, which means
banks will now get nothing if they park their spare cash there,
will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by
forcing banks to look for more profitable options.
Although some money market experts fear the cut could
backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move has had an
immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, saw its biggest fall on
record on Friday and hit a new all time low again on Monday
fixing at 0.531 percent, down from 0.549 percent.
Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates
fell to 0.817 percent from 0.831 percent and
shorter-term one week rates fell to 0.174 percent
from 0.208 percent.
Overnight rates which do not yet factor in the
benefit of the ECB's cut - it comes into force on Wednesday -
inched down to 0.329 percent from 0.332 percent.
Euribor rate, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates
, are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal
after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the
rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
saw falls on Monday, dropping to 0.990
percent from 0.991 percent while the overnight rates climbed to
0.350 percent.
There is a marked difference between Euribor and Libor rates
at present. One reason is that Euribor figures include prices
from more of Europe's struggling banks than Libor.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)