FRANKFURT, Oct 9 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate hit fresh record lows on Tuesday, pushed down by
large amounts of excess liquidity sloshing around in money
markets.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.212
percent from 0.214 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.421
percent from 0.423 percent.
Shorter term one-week rates remained at 0.081
percent. Overnight Eonia rates bucked the downtrend and
edged up to 0.094 percent from 0.093 percent.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have been falling since November
last year when news broke that the ECB was going to flood the
banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
also inched down, with three-month
rates falling to 0.60846 percent from 0.60923 percent.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system
remains extremely high at 717 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations.
With it set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money
market experts are instead focused on whether the ECB could copy
Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash
overnight.
However, after initial interest in the idea, some
policymakers have expressed reservations about it.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
