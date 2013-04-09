FRANKFURT, April 9 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate rose slightly on Tuesday as markets assessed the likelihood of the European Central Bank cutting official interest rates further. ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the bank's policymakers decided to leave rates on hold after an extensive discussion, but they would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone. ECB policymakers have, however, indicated that it is not ready to cut the interest rate it pays to commercial banks on their overnight deposits to negative territory from current zero. The interest rate acts as a floor to money markets. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.211 percent from 0.210 percent. The six-month rate ticked up to 0.328 percent from 0.327 percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.084 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.082 percent from 0.075 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.490 percent from 0.494 percent and one-week rates down at 0.312 percent from 0.317 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system was at 365 billion euros, high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)