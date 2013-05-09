FRANKFURT, May 9 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged on Thursday as investors waited for further clues from the European Central Bank on whether it will cut official interest rates further. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday the ECB would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates further, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent last week. Leading ECB policymakers echoed Draghi's message on Wednesday, saying the bank still has room to manoeuvre should the euro zone economy continue to worsen. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, held steady at 0.203 percent. The six-month rate dipped to 0.302 percent from 0.303 percent. The one-week rate stayed at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.064 percent from 0.075 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates down at 0.47222 percent from 0.47333 percent and one-week rates falling to 0.29667 percent from 0.30000 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 322 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)