FRANKFURT, July 10 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit new all-time lows on Tuesday, as the European Central Bank's decisions to cut its refi rate to a historic low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero continued to weigh on market rates. The ECB's overnight deposit rate acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the ECB. The central bank hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks will now get nothing if they park their spare cash there, will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. Although some money market experts fear the cut could backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move has had an immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, on Tuesday hit a new all time low of 0.521 percent, down from 0.531 percent. Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.805 percent from 0.817 percent and shorter-term one week rates decreased to 0.158 percent 0.174 percent. Overnight rates which do not yet factor in the benefit of the ECB's cut - it comes into force on Wednesday - inched down to 0.325 percent from 0.329 percent. Euribor rate, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates , are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates also saw falls on Tuesday, dropping to 0.978 percent from 0.990 percent with overnight rates falling to 0.346 percent from 0.350 percent. Euribor rates are currently well above the euro-priced Libor rates, one reason being that Euribor figures include prices from more of Europe's struggling banks than Libor. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.