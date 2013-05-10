FRANKFURT, May 10 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates held steady on Friday as investors waited for further clues from the European Central Bank on whether it will cut official interest rates further. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday the ECB would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates further, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent last week. Leading ECB policymakers echoed Draghi's message on Wednesday, saying the bank still has room to manoeuvre. But a Reuters poll on Thursday showed economists expected the ECB to keep its main rate on hold through to mid-2014. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.203 percent. The six-month rate edged up to 0.303 percent from 0.302 percent. The one-week rate stayed at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.072 percent from 0.064 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates unchanged at 0.47222 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.29778 percent from 0.29667 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 321 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)