FRANKFURT, June 10 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Monday, as markets saw policy easing by the European Central Bank as less likely after it said last week that economic conditions did not warrant further easing. Markets saw a smaller chance of moves such as making banks pay to park their money with it overnight by taking the deposit rate into negative territory or cutting its main rate from a record low of 0.5 percent. But these and other unconventional options, including very long-term loans to banks, measures to fire up the market for asset-backed securities (ABS) and tweaks to its collateral framework were "on the shelf", ECB President Mario Draghi said as his monthly press conference on Thursday. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.204 percent from 0.203 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.312 percent from 0.308 percent while the one-week rate remained at 0.089 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.078 percent from 0.083 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates unchanged at 0.46222 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.27778 percent from 0.27222 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 276 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)