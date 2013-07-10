FRANKFURT, July 10 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate held steady on Wednesday as markets assessed the
European Central Bank's use of forward guidance on policy for
the first time.
Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on
future rates, the ECB said last Thursday it would keep its
interest rates at present or lower levels for an "extended
period" - its first use of so-called forward guidance.
Asked what an extended period meant, ECB policymaker Joerg
Asmussen told Reuters Insider TV on Tuesday: "(ECB President)
Mario Draghi said in his press conference it is not six months,
it's not 12, it goes beyond."
The ECB later issued a statement in which it said Asmussen
had not intended to give any guidance on the exact length of
time for which it expects to keep rates at record lows.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
on Wednesday at 0.217 percent.
The six-month rate firmed slightly to 0.330
percent from 0.328 percent and the one-week rate
was unchanged at 0.095 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
dipped to 0.083 percent from 0.084 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.46429 percent from 0.46286 percent and one-week
rates declining to 0.29143 percent from 0.29286 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector is at 271 billion euros, still high enough to keep market
rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
