FRANKFURT, May 11 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates held steady on Friday, finding a floor after more than halving since late last year under the weight of an unprecedented injection of liquidity by the European Central Bank. The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent at its monthly meeting last week, has poured more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap three-year funds into the banking system since the end of December, driving down interbank rates. But three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, held steady on Friday at 0.69 percent. They have not been lower since May 2010. Six-month rates and 12-month rates were also unchanged at 0.977 percent and 1.276 percent respectively. Shorter-term one-week rates also steadied. The rate was unchanged at 0.317 percent. Overnight rates edged up to 0.348 percent from 0.344 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates also rose. Three-month rates slipped to 0.913 percent from 0.915 percent while overnight rates inched up to 0.3150 percent from 0.3146. Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 703 billion euros on Thursday. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)