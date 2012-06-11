FRANKFURT, June 11 Three-month euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates, the main gauge of interbank lending, resumed their downtrend on Monday after holding steady for three days last week as the ECB dashed outside hopes of an interest rate cut. Money markets rates fell again under the weight of the liquidity the ECB has injected into the financial system - 1 trillion euros in twin 3-year loan operations in December and February. They have more than halved since the operations. Last week, the ECB decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 1 percent, despite calls from a small group of its members for a cut. Some economists had expected a cut in light of the deteriorating economic outlook. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.661 percent on Monday from 0.663 percent. Six-month Euribor rates inched down to 0.937 percent from 0.939 percent. Shorter-term one week rates edged up to 0.320 percent from 0.319 percent, while overnight rates fixed at 0.331 percent, up from 0.312 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.939 percent from 0.958 percent and overnight rates eased to 0.319 percent from 0.322 percent. The ECB last week extended its promise to supply banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit of its twin 3-year LTRO's proved not to have been enough. The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later this year. High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 769 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 788 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)