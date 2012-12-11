FRANKFURT, Dec 11 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Tuesday, a year-long fall gaining new impetus after European Central Bank policymakers discussed cutting official interest rates last week. The ECB left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent last Thursday but the bank's president, Mario Draghi, said there had been a "wide discussion" on rate cuts at the Governing Council meeting. Draghi's comments fuelled expectations the ECB is ready to cut rates in the coming months. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since November last year when the emergence of ECB plans to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.181 percent from 0.183 percent. The six-month rate dropped to 0.316 percent from 0.322 percent while the one-week rate held steady at 0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.069 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.56846 from 0.57385 percent and one-week rates down at 0.34538 percent from 0.34846 percent in the previous session. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)