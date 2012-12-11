FRANKFURT, Dec 11 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates fell on Tuesday, a year-long fall gaining new
impetus after European Central Bank policymakers discussed
cutting official interest rates last week.
The ECB left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.75
percent last Thursday but the bank's president, Mario Draghi,
said there had been a "wide discussion" on rate cuts at the
Governing Council meeting.
Draghi's comments fuelled expectations the ECB is ready to
cut rates in the coming months. Bank-to-bank lending rates have
fallen sharply since November last year when the emergence of
ECB plans to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap,
three-year cash.
On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.181 percent from 0.183 percent.
The six-month rate dropped to 0.316 percent from 0.322
percent while the one-week rate held steady at
0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.069
percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.56846 from 0.57385 percent and one-week rates down
at 0.34538 percent from 0.34846 percent in the previous session.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)