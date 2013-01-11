FRANKFURT, Jan 11 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates edged up on Friday after European Central Bank
policymakers decided unanimously a day earlier to leave interest
rates on hold, and gave no indication that a cut could follow
any time soon.
ECB President Mario Draghi said there had been no request
for lower rates from Governing Council members, who had widely
discussed cutting rates at last month's policy meeting.
On Friday, a day after the rate decision, three-month
Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of
unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.195 percent from 0.190
percent.
The six-month rate increased to 0.331 percent from 0.325
percent, while the one-week rate was unchanged at
0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate also remained
unchanged, at 0.069 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.51667 percent from 0.52083 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.35417 percent from 0.36083 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)