FRANKFURT, April 11 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate remained at the previous day's levels on Thursday as markets evaluate the likelihood of the European Central Bank cutting official interest rates in the near future or taking other steps to ease policy. ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the bank's policymakers decided to leave rates on hold after an extensive discussion, but they would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone. ECB policymakers have, however, indicated that the bank is not ready to cut the interest rate it pays to commercial banks on their overnight deposits to negative territory from zero. The deposit rate acts as a floor to money markets. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.211 percent. The six-month rate stayed at 0.329 percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.084 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.082 percent from 0.078 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.482 percent from 0.484 percent and one-week rates down at 0.309 percent from 0.311 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system was at 361 billion euros, high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)