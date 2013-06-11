FRANKFURT, June 11 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Tuesday as expectations for further stimulus from the European Central Bank cooled off. The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5 percent last week, saying the economic situation did not warrant another cut. But ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank stood ready to act, should the economy take a turn for the worse. Markets now see a smaller chance for moves such as making banks pay to park their money at the ECB overnight by taking the deposit rate into negative territory or cutting the main rate further. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.205 percent from 0.204 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.315 percent from 0.312 percent while the one-week rate edged up to 0.090 percent from 0.089 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.082 percent from 0.078 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were unchanged, with three-month rates remaining at 0.46222 percent and one-week rates at 0.27778 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 278 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)