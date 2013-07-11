FRANKFURT, July 11 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate edged up on Thursday after a key European Central
Bank policymaker said the bank had not "tied itself to the mast"
with its use of forward guidance on low interest rates.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said the ECB's monetary
policy was conditional on economic developments and that it
could hike rates if inflationary pressures emerge in the future.
Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on
future rates, the ECB said last Thursday it would keep its
interest rates at present or lower levels for an "extended
period" - its first use of so-called forward guidance.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, ticked up on
Thursday to 0.218 percent from 0.217 percent.
The six-month rate was unchanged at 0.330
percent and the one-week rate rose to 0.096
percent from 0.095 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
increased to 0.088 percent from 0.083 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were firmer, with three-month rates
rising to 0.46714 percent from 0.46429 percent and one-week
rates increasing to 0.29286 percent from 0.29143 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector is at 270 billion euros, still high enough to keep market
rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros.
But the ECB said in its monthly bulletin on Thursday: "If
excess liquidity remains above a certain threshold, estimated to
be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term
money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the
deposit rate."
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
