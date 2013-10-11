FRANKFURT, Oct 11 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Friday, holding
steady after a batch of European Central Bank policymakers
indicated they saw no need now to make fresh long-term loans
(LTROs) to banks.
With the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system
falling recently, analysts have begun to expect the ECB may
offer a new round of LTROs to help hold down money market
interest rates and to encourage banks to lend.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the ECB was
"particularly attentive" to any moves in market rates that could
threaten economic recovery or push inflation too low, but
stopped short of announcing any immediate action.
Since then, Governing Council members have said the
discussion is still wide open.
On Wednesday, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio told
Reuters the central bank is having general discussions about the
tools at its disposal but is not actively preparing to make
further long-term loans to euro zone banks.
On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
was unchanged at 0.227 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate was also steady, at
0.340 percent, while the one-week rate edged up to
0.098 percent from 0.097 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
dipped to 0.080 percent from 0.081 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what
the banking system needs to function - rose to 216 billion euros
but was still close to its lowest level since late 2011, before
the ECB flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of
long-term loans.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess
liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be
in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)