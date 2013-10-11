FRANKFURT, Oct 11 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Friday, holding steady after a batch of European Central Bank policymakers indicated they saw no need now to make fresh long-term loans (LTROs) to banks. With the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system falling recently, analysts have begun to expect the ECB may offer a new round of LTROs to help hold down money market interest rates and to encourage banks to lend. ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the ECB was "particularly attentive" to any moves in market rates that could threaten economic recovery or push inflation too low, but stopped short of announcing any immediate action. Since then, Governing Council members have said the discussion is still wide open. On Wednesday, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio told Reuters the central bank is having general discussions about the tools at its disposal but is not actively preparing to make further long-term loans to euro zone banks. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.227 percent. The six-month Euribor rate was also steady, at 0.340 percent, while the one-week rate edged up to 0.098 percent from 0.097 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.080 percent from 0.081 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - rose to 216 billion euros but was still close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)