FRANKFURT, Dec 12 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates rose on Wednesday after the European Central
Bank's chief economist said there was little room for further
interest rate cuts.
Peter Praet said the main issue at the moment was that the
low interest rates were not filtering through to the real
economy, but the situation was beginning to improve and there
was currently no need for further ECB action.
Expectations that the bank was ready to cut rates in the
coming months had driven the lending rates lower in previous
sessions, fuelled by comments from ECB President Mario Draghi,
who had said there had been a "wide discussion" on rates at the
policy meeting, at which the ECB kept rates at 0.75 percent.
On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.183 percent from 0.181 percent.
The six-month rate rose to 0.318 percent from 0.316 percent
while the one-week rate held steady at 0.077
percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.067 percent
from 0.069 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell, with three-month rates down at
0.56308 percent from 0.56846 percent and one-week rates easing
to 0.34077 percent from 0.34538 percent in the previous session.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
