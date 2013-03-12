FRANKFURT, March 12 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates held steady on Tuesday after the European Central Bank
held official interest rates last week and ECB President Mario
Draghi dampened expectations of a rate cut in the coming months.
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate on hold at a
record-low level of 0.75 percent last Thursday and Draghi played
down fears of Italy's fractured election causing widespread
economic uncertainty and delaying recovery.
Draghi also poured cold water on the possibility that the
ECB could take the interest rate on its deposit facility into
negative territory, saying that such a move could have "serious"
unintended consequences.
On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
were unchanged at 0.201 percent.
The six-month rate was steady at 0.326 percent, while the
one-week rate remained at 0.079 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.064 percent from 0.060
percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
unchanged at 0.49600 percent and one-week rates up at 0.30300
percent from 0.30200 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 390 billion euros ($508 billion), close to the
lowest level since the ECB started its 3-year liquidity
operations, but still high enough to keep market rates below the
ECB's refinancing rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7684 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)