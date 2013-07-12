FRANKFURT, July 12 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates edged up on Friday after key European Central Bank
policymakers qualified the bank's use of forward guidance on low
interest rates.
Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on
future rates, the ECB said last week it would keep its interest
rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its
first use of so-called forward guidance.
But on Thursday Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said the ECB
had not "tied itself to the mast" with the vow.
Another ECB policymaker, Benoit Coeure, said the bank will
decide each and every month whether the pledge is still valid.
On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
ticked up to 0.220 percent from 0.218 percent.
The six-month rate rose to 0.331 percent from
0.330 percent and the one-week rate rose to 0.097
percent from 0.096 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
increased to 0.090 percnet from 0.088 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were unchanged, with three-month rates
at 0.46714 percent and one-week rates at 0.29286 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector is at 272 billion euros, still high enough to keep market
rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros.
But the ECB said in its monthly bulletin on Thursday: "If
excess liquidity remains above a certain threshold, estimated to
be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term
money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the
deposit rate."
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)