FRANKFURT, March 13 Euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates hit a fresh 17-month low on Tuesday
as excess liquidity from the European Central Bank's two
ultra-long financing operations over the past months exerted
downward pressure.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have dropped by more than a third
over the last few months as a result of the 1 trillion euros the
ECB has poured into the financial markets, and they are homing
in on record lows they hit in early 2010.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.876 percent from 0.884 percent, the lowest level since
September 2010.
Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.183 percent from 1.193 percent and
12-month rates dropped to 1.519 percent from 1.527
percent.
One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by
the level of cash in the system, held steady at 0.317 percent.
Overnight rates slipped to 0.355 percent from 0.359
percent.
The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a
third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year
money back in December, but are still well above the low of
0.634 percent they hit in early 2010.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)