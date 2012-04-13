FRANKFURT, April 13 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to 21-month lows on Friday, extending falls
driven by the enormous volume of cash the European Central Bank
has pumped into financial markets since late last year.
The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1
percent last week (click ), has poured over 1
trillion euros of ultra-cheap, 3-year funding into the banking
system since the end of December, driving interbank rates to
half of what they were last August.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
on Friday to 0.753 percent from 0.757 percent, hitting the
lowest level since late June 2010.
Six-month rates fell to 1.048 percent from
1.053 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.381
percent from 1.387 percent.
Shorter term rates steadied. The one-week rate
, which continues to bump around all-time lows,
remained unchanged at 0.315 percent. Overnight rates
fell to 0.341 percent from 0.350 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell
. Three-month rates fell to 0.962
percent from 0.974 percent, while overnight rates
eased to 0.325 percent from 0.326 percent.
Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains some
way above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.
With the ECB expected to keep limit-free liquidity available
and interest rates at their record low for the foreseeable
future, further falls in Euribor rates are expected, but part of
the reason for the higher rates is that lending markets remain
impaired.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to high use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, with
banks last parking 706 billion euros there. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)