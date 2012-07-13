FRANKFURT, July 13 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit new all-time lows on Friday, pulled down by record low ECB interest rates and its move to stop paying banks interest on their overnight deposits. The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which was cut to zero last Thursday, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the ECB. The central bank hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks will now get nothing if they park their spare cash there, will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. Although some money market experts fear the cut could backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move has had an immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all-time low of 0.486 percent down from 0.497 percent. Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.767 percent from 0.779 percent. Shorter-term one week rates decreased to 0.127 percent from 0.134 percent, taking them below overnight rates which dipped to 0.128 percent, down from 0.131 percent. Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates , are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fixed lower at 0.949 percent, while overnight rates fixed at 0.336. Euribor rates are currently well above the euro-priced Libor rates, one reason being that Euribor figures include prices from more of Europe's struggling banks than Libor. Banks also began to drip their excess cash back into the ECB's now non-interest paying deposit facility, data on Friday showed. The move by the ECB to stop paying interest on overnight deposits prompted a near half trillion euro transfer out of its deposit facility into banks' current accounts when it come into force on Wednesday. On the second day of the new zero rate set-up banks parked 366 billion euros in the deposit facility, up from 325 billion the day before. And in a mirror image, cut their current account levels to 503 billion euros, down from 540 billion. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)