FRANKFURT, July 13 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit new all-time lows on Friday, pulled down by
record low ECB interest rates and its move to stop paying banks
interest on their overnight deposits.
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which was cut to zero last
Thursday, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the ECB.
The central bank hopes its unprecedented move, which means
banks will now get nothing if they park their spare cash there,
will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by
forcing banks to look for more profitable options.
Although some money market experts fear the cut could
backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move has had an
immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all-time low of
0.486 percent down from 0.497 percent.
Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates
fell to 0.767 percent from 0.779 percent.
Shorter-term one week rates decreased to 0.127
percent from 0.134 percent, taking them below overnight rates
which dipped to 0.128 percent, down from 0.131 percent.
Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates
, are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal
after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the
rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fixed lower at 0.949 percent, while
overnight rates fixed at 0.336.
Euribor rates are currently well above the euro-priced Libor
rates, one reason being that Euribor figures include prices from
more of Europe's struggling banks than Libor.
Banks also began to drip their excess cash back into the
ECB's now non-interest paying deposit facility, data on Friday
showed.
The move by the ECB to stop paying interest on overnight
deposits prompted a near half trillion euro transfer out of its
deposit facility into banks' current accounts when it come into
force on Wednesday.
On the second day of the new zero rate set-up banks parked
366 billion euros in the deposit facility, up from 325 billion
the day before. And in a mirror image, cut their current account
levels to 503 billion euros, down from 540 billion.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)