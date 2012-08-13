FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Bank-to-bank lending rates hit
fresh all-time lows on Monday, extending a downtrend that began
with the European Central Bank flooding financial markets with
liquidity late last year and is now plumbing new depths on
expectations of an ECB rate cut.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers
discussed the possibility of cutting interest rates at their
meeting on Aug. 2 "but the Governing Council in its entirety
decided this was not the time".
Draghi's comments increased expectations the bank could cut
its key rate below its current record low of 0.75 percent, but
he also tempered expectations of the ECB starting to charge
banks for depositing funds with it overnight.
"On the negative deposit rates," Draghi said in a post-rate
decision news conference, "I will say only that for us these are
largely unchartered waters."
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to
zero will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending
by forcing banks to look for more profitable options.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.349
percent from 0.353 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.625
percent from 0.631 percent and shorter-term one-week rates
inched down to 0.096 percent from 0.097 percent.
Overnight rates fell to 0.115 percent from 0.123
percent.
Euribor rates, like their counterpart Libor bank-to-bank
rates, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal
after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the
Libor rates they pay.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
decreased to 0.784 percent from 0.788
percent, while overnight dollar rates fell to 0.316 percent from
0.317 percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
prompted them to make a stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A total of 311 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
dipped to 552 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
