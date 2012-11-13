FRANKFURT, Nov 13 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates steadied on Tuesday, finding support after a year-long downtrend under the weight of excess liquidity in the banking system. Euribor rates have been showing signs of stabilising this month as the impact of excess liquidity has been largely priced in and due to uncertainty about whether the European Central Bank will cut interest rates further. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last November when European Central Bank plans emerged to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The ECB has also maintained interest rates at a record low of 0.75 percent, and ECB President Mario Draghi, speaking after a policy meeting last week, declined to comment when asked whether markets were right to expect a cut next month. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, held steady on Tuesday at 0.192 percent. The three-month rate has begun to find some support just below 2 percent this month. The six-month rate dipped to 0.361 percent from 0.363 percent but the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.078 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.082 percent from 0.072 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.59538 percent from 0.58769 percent and one-week rates falling to 0.30000 percent from 0.36077 percent. The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is extremely high at about 676 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said last month a negative deposit rate was not realistic. Asked about the idea on Thursday, Draghi said: "We haven't discussed (that)." Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)