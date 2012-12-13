FRANKFURT, Dec 13 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates remained unchanged on Thursday after comments from a key European Central Bank policymaker dampened expectations that the bank will cut interest rates soon. ECB chief economist Peter Praet said earlier this week the main issue for the ECB at the moment was that its low interest rates were not filtering through to the real economy, but the situation was beginning to improve and there was currently no need for further ECB action. Expectations that the bank was ready to cut rates in the coming months had driven the lending rates lower earlier this month, fuelled by comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, who had said there had been a "wide discussion" on rates at the policy meeting, at which the ECB kept rates at 0.75 percent. On Thursday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, held steady at 0.183 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.317 percent from 0.318 percent while the one-week rate eased to 0.076 percent from 0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate inched lower to 0.066 percent from 0.067 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates down at 0.56077 percent from 0.56308 percent and one-week rates unchanged at 0.34077 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)