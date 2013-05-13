FRANKFURT, May 13 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged on Monday as investors waited for further clues from the European Central Bank on whether it will cut official interest rates further. ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the ECB would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent earlier this month. Leading ECB policymakers echoed Draghi's message last week. But a Reuters poll on Thursday showed economists expected the ECB to keep its main rate on hold through to mid-2014. ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco was quoted on Monday as saying that cutting the deposit rate below zero would be an effective way to help the euro zone economy. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.203 percent on Monday. The six-month rate was unchanged at 0.303 percent and the one-week rate at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.074 percent from 0.072 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.46889 percent from 0.47222 percent and one-week rates decreasing to 0.29556 percent from 0.29778 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 324 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)