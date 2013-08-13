FRANKFURT, Aug 13 The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate dipped for a second day running on Tuesday, eroding recent gains after a top European Central Bank policymaker last week stressed the ECB's "easing bias" and said it could cut rates further. Euribor rates have been trending lower since Peter Praet, who holds the influential economics portfolio on the ECB's Executive Board, said last Tuesday the ECB has "not run out of ammunition". The drop has seen the key Euribor rate give up some of the gains made after ECB policymakers in early July began qualifying their adoption of 'forward guidance' on interest rates - a vow to keep them at record lows for an extended period. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.225 percent from 0.226 percent. The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.340 percent from 0.341 percent while the one-week rate fell to 0.101 percent from 0.103 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.079 percent from 0.082 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were unchanged, with three-month rates at 0.49667 percent and one-week rates at 0.30500 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 258 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Stephen Nisbet)