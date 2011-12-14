FRANKFURT, Dec 14 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell further on Wednesday as the European Central Bank's decision to cut its benchmark rate to a record low of 1 percent took effect. On Tuesday, banks borrowed almost 300 billion euros ($390 billion) from the ECB's weekly handout of limit-free cash, the largest amount since June 2009. The money was the first offered at the ECB's new, lower interest rate and comes just a week before it will offer banks 3-year funding for the first time in its history. The moves, taken by the ECB last week, have applied fresh downward pressure on lending rates in crisis-hit money markets. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.423 percent from 1.426 percent. Six-month rates dipped to 1.669 percent from 1.673 percent, while 12-month rates fell to 2.005 percent from 2.008 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates - most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, currently around 13 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - slid to 0.767 percent from 0.787 percent. Excess liquidity hit a hefty 268 billion euros at the end of the latest reserves period. Overnight rates ticked up to 1.018 percent from 0.696 percent on Tuesday. The recent intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has left a growing pack of banks locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB. The 292 billion euros weekly take up of ECB cash was well above the 250 billion expected by traders polled by Reuters. Banks also took an additional 41 billion euros in one-month funding. Emergency overnight borrowing also stayed high at above 8 billion euros. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For graphic of EONIA trading volumes click: here For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: r.reuters.com/wer86p For graphic of ECB government bond buying: link.reuters.com/pax23s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford) ($1 = 0.7641 euros)