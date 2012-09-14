FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates hit new all-time lows on Friday as expectations persisted
that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates further
in the coming months after it downgraded its economic outlook
for the euro zone.
The ECB kept its main refinancing interest rate at a record
low of 0.75 percent last week, but said the euro zone economy
would probably contract more than it had previously expected
this year.
Euribor rates have fallen significantly since the late last
year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap
long-term loans. The fall continued on Friday.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.250
percent from 0.252 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.487
percent from 0.493 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
edged down to 0.086 percent from 0.087 percent
while Eonia overnight rates ticked up to 0.103 percent
from 0.101 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.601 percent from 0.632
percent and overnight dollar rates dipped to 0.301 percent from
0.305 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new
round of quantitative easing.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A Reuters poll showed on Monday that 21 out of 26
participating traders said the ECB would not cut its deposit
rate below zero this year, a move that would in effect charge
banks to park excess funds with the ECB.
A total of 320 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
dipped to 547 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
