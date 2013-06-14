FRANKFURT, June 14 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates remained unchanged on Friday after rising for five sessions as policymakers take a closer look at the European Central Bank's policy options. The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5 percent last week, and ECB President Mario Draghi said the economic situation did not warrant another cut. He, however, added that the bank stood ready to act, should the economy take a turn for the worse. ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch on Thursday stressed the bank had not run out of ammunition, saying the tools in its bag, which include cutting the deposit rate below its current level of zero, may or may not be deployed depending on the economic landscape. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.209 percent. The six-month rate inched down to 0.319 percent from 0.320 percent while the one-week rate remained at 0.090 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.074 percent from 0.077 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.46000 percent from 0.46111 percent and one-week down at 0.27333 percent from 0.27889 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 284 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)