FRANKFURT, Nov 15 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell for the 12th session running on Tuesday, hitting a new five-month low as this month's surprise ECB interest rate cut and excess liquidity weighed further on the money market.

The European Central Bank has reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools in recent months, including one-year liquidity injections, although the moves have done little to kick-start interbank lending.

Banks took 230 billion euros in the central bank's regularly weekly cash handout soon after Euribor rates were published on Tuesday, well above the 190 billion traders polled by Reuters beforehand had expected. (for story click )

The high demand highlights the tensions that have paralysed major parts of the money market and left banks in debt-strained countries heavily reliant on ECB support.

ECB-fuelled excess liquidity -- currently 231 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- is expected to remain for the foreseeable future and maintain downward pressure on interbank rates.

Interbank market rates have fallen sharply since the ECB cut rates by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent this month and warned the euro zone could be heading back into recession.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell again on Tuesday, to 1.457 percent from 1.459 percent and the lowest since June.

Six-month rates remained at 1.685 percent, 12-month rates eased to 2.022 percent from 2.026 percent, while one-week rates dropped further below 1 percent to 0.919 percent from 0.921 percent.

Overnight rates bucked the trend, inching up to 0.738 percent from 0.733 percent.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)