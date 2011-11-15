FRANKFURT, Nov 15 Key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates fell for the 12th session running on
Tuesday, hitting a new five-month low as this month's surprise
ECB interest rate cut and excess liquidity weighed further on
the money market.
The European Central Bank has reinstated some of its most
potent crisis-fighting tools in recent months, including
one-year liquidity injections, although the moves have done
little to kick-start interbank lending.
Banks took 230 billion euros in the central bank's regularly
weekly cash handout soon after Euribor rates were published on
Tuesday, well above the 190 billion traders polled by Reuters
beforehand had expected. (for story click )
The high demand highlights the tensions that have paralysed
major parts of the money market and left banks in debt-strained
countries heavily reliant on ECB support.
ECB-fuelled excess liquidity -- currently 231 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations -- is expected to remain for
the foreseeable future and maintain downward pressure on
interbank rates.
Interbank market rates have fallen sharply since the ECB
cut rates by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent this month and
warned the euro zone could be heading back into recession.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
again on Tuesday, to 1.457 percent from 1.459 percent and the
lowest since June.
Six-month rates remained at 1.685 percent,
12-month rates eased to 2.022 percent from 2.026
percent, while one-week rates dropped further
below 1 percent to 0.919 percent from 0.921 percent.
Overnight rates bucked the trend, inching up to
0.738 percent from 0.733 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)