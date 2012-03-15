FRANKFURT, March 15 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to their lowest level in more than 1-1/2 years on Thursday, pushed down by the large amounts of liquidity the European Central Bank has given to banks. Euribor rates have dropped by more than a third over the last few months as a result of the 1 trillion euros in 3-year loans the ECB has poured into the financial markets since December. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 0.862 percent from 0.871 percent, the lowest level since July 2010. Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.168 percent from 1.177 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.505 percent from 1.513 percent. One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by the level of cash in the system, held steady at 0.318 percent. Overnight rates rose to 0.363 percent from 0.355 percent on Wednesday. The 3-month lending rates have dropped quickly since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year money back in December, but are still well above the low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)