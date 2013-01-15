FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates extended their gains to a third straight session
on Tuesday after the European Central Bank agreed unanimously
last week to hold its policy rates and sounded more upbeat on
the economy.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday there had been
no request for lower interest rates from Governing Council
members, who had widely discussed cutting rates at the December
policy meeting.
Draghi also spoke about "positive contagion" being in play
and buoying the euro zone.
On Tuesday three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.202 percent from 0.199 percent.
The six-month rate increased to 0.341 percent from 0.337
percent, while the one-week rate edged up to 0.081
percent from 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
bucked the uptrend and fell to 0.065 percent from 0.067 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
unchanged at 0.51000 percent and one-week rates easing to
0.35455 percent from 0.35667 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)