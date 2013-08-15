FRANKFURT, Aug 15 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate was unchanged on Thursday, consolidating gains from
the prior session when data showing the euro zone emerged from
recession in the second quarter dented hopes for another ECB
rate cut.
Stronger growth in the euro zone's two largest economies,
Germany and France, helped the currency bloc emerge from its
longest recession to date in the April-June period, supporting
the European Central Bank's expectation for a fragile recovery.
The improved economic outlook has led to a rise in
short-term money market rates, as investors see less reason for
the euro zone's central bank to cut interest rates from their
record low of 0.50 percent any time soon.
Money markets are pricing out expectations of another ECB
rate cut.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
was unchanged at 0.226 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.342
percent from 0.343 percent while the one-week rate
stayed at 0.101 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose
to 0.080 percent from 0.077 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.49833 percent from 0.49667 percent and one-week
rates unchanged at 0.30333 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 256 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)