FRANKFURT, Oct 15 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Tuesday as the amount of excess liquidity in the system increased and an ECB policymaker revived the idea of the bank taking its deposit rate into negative territory. European Central Bank Governing Council member Josef Bonnici told MNI in an interview published on Monday the ECB was prepared to start charging banks for their deposits at the central bank if needed, though he warned such a move could have negative consequences. Bonnici, who also heads the central bank of Malta, is not one of the more powerful voices on the ECB Council but his comments nonetheless revived the idea of a negative deposit rate, which ECB policymakers had appeared to have dropped. Lowering the deposit rate below zero could encourage banks to lend out money to the real economy rather than hold it at the ECB, though it could also have a big impact on banks' own operations and major implications for funding and bond markets. The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which is zero, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the central bank. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.225 percent from 0.227 percent. The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.340 percent from 0.341 percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.098 percent. On Monday, the overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.078 percent from 0.085 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - was at 220 billion euros, up from Monday but still close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Stephen Nisbet)