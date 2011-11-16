FRANKFURT, Nov 16 Key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates ticked up on Wednesday from
five-month lows as concerns about bank health outweighed the
downward pull of high excess liquidity and this month's ECB
interest rate cut.
The European Central Bank has reinstated some of its most
potent crisis-fighting tools in recent months, including
one-year liquidity injections, although the moves have done
little to kick-start interbank lending.
Banks deposit large amounts of money at the ECB's overnight
facility at a lower rate rather than lending money to each other
as they seek to limit their risk exposure. Overnight deposits
rose to 190 billion euros, data showed on Wednesday.
Banks took 230 billion euros in the central bank's regularly
weekly cash handout on Tuesday, well above the 190 billion
traders polled by Reuters had expected. (for story click
)
The high demand highlights the tensions that have paralysed
major parts of the money market and left banks in debt-strained
countries heavily reliant on ECB support.
ECB-fuelled excess liquidity -- currently 238 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations -- is expected to remain for
the foreseeable future and maintain downward pressure on
interbank rates.
Interbank market rates have fallen sharply since the ECB
cut rates by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent this month and
warned the euro zone could be heading back into recession.
The key three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending
and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for
lending, rose for the first time since Oct. 28, to 1.458 percent
from 1.457 percent.
Six-month rates inched up to 1.686 percent
from 1.685 percent.
Rates in other maturities fell. The 12-month rates
eased to 2.021 percent from 2.022 percent and
one-week rates dropped further below 1 percent to
0.908 percent from 0.919 percent. Overnight rates eased
to 0.733 percent from 0.738 percent on Tuesday.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)