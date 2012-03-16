FRANKFURT, March 16 Short-term
bank-to-bank lending rates inched up on Friday, suggesting some
of the impact of the European Central Bank's injection of more
than 1 trillion euros into the banking system over the past
couple of months may be wearing off.
One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by
the level of cash in the system, paused after a downward march
this week, rising to 0.320 percent from 0.318 percent on
Thursday.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
continued to fall, to 0.853 percent from 0.862 percent - the
lowest level since July 2010.
Euribor rates have dropped by more than a third over the
last few months on the back of the flood of 3-year loans the ECB
has poured into the financial markets since December.
But 3-month rates are still well above the low of 0.634
percent they hit in early 2010.
Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month
rates fell to 1.158 percent from 1.168 percent and
12-month rates dropped to 1.495 percent from 1.505
percent.
Overnight rates fell to 0.356 percent from 0.363
percent on Thursday.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)