FRANKFURT, July 16 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit new all-time lows on Monday, pulled down by record low ECB interest rates and its move to stop paying banks interest on their overnight deposits. The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the ECB. The central bank hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks will now get nothing if they park their spare cash there, will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. Although some money market experts fear the cut could backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move has had an immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all-time low of 0.477 percent on Monday, down from 0.486 percent. Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.760 percent from 0.767 percent. Shorter-term one week rates decreased to 0.122 percent from 0.127 percent, below overnight rates which dipped to 0.117 percent, down from 0.128 percent. Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates , are at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fixed lower at 0.939 percent, while overnight dollar rates fixed at 0.338 percent. Banks have also begun to drip their excess cash back into the ECB's now non-interest paying deposit facility. The move by the ECB to stop paying interest on overnight deposits prompted a near half trillion euro transfer out of its deposit facility into banks' current accounts when it came into force on Wednesday. Banks parked 387 billion euros in the deposit facility, up from 366 billion in the prior session. They cut their current account levels to 496 billion euros, down from 503 billion. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)