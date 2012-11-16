FRANKFURT, Nov 16 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates remained steady on Friday, finding fresh support
after a year-long downtrend under the weight of excess liquidity
in the banking system.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last
November when European Central Bank plans emerged to flood the
banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
But they have been showing signs of stabilising this month
as the impact of the excess liquidity has been largely priced in
and due to uncertainty about whether the ECB will cut interest
rates further.
The ECB has also maintained interest rates at a record low
of 0.75 percent, and ECB President Mario Draghi, speaking after
a policy meeting last week, declined to comment when asked
whether markets were right to expect a cut next month.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, were unchanged on
Friday at 0.191 percent. The 3-month rate has begun to find some
support just below 0.2 percent this month.
The six-month rate dipped to 0.356 percent from 0.357
percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at
0.078 percent. The overnight Eonia rate inched up to
0.078 percent from 0.077 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.61538 percent from 0.60077 percent and one-week
rates falling to 0.29846 percent from 0.30000 percent.
The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in
euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for
the money market.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
extremely high at about 666 billion euros, according to Reuters
calculations.
With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight.
Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some
have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said last month a negative deposit rate was not
realistic.
Asked about the idea last Thursday, Draghi said: "We haven't
discussed (that)."
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)