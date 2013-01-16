FRANKFURT, Jan 16 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates eased slightly on Wednesday after rising in the
three prior sessions on a more upbeat assessment of the euro
zone economy from the European Central Bank.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday there had been
no request for lower interest rates from Governing Council
members, who had widely discussed cutting rates at the December
policy meeting.
Draghi also spoke about "positive contagion" being in play
and buoying the euro zone. Another ECB policymaker, Ewald
Nowotny, said on Wednesday the euro zone economy would contract
in 2013 but its turning point should be in the first quarter.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped on
Wednesday to 0.201 percent from 0.202 percent.
The six-month rate eased to 0.340 percent from 0.341
percent, while the one-week rate dipped to 0.080
percent from 0.081 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
also eased, falling to 0.064 percent from 0.065 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.51091 percent from 0.51000 percent and one-week
rates unchanged at 0.35455 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
